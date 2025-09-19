ETV Bharat / state

CPI(M) Accuses Kerala Governor, Centre Of Attempting To 'Disrupt' Education Sector

Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday accused Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and the central government of "attempting to disrupt" the state’s higher education sector.

Addressing a press conference here, Govindan alleged that Arlekar's predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, acted to "please the RSS".

Without naming Arlekar, Govindan alleged that the current governor was also functioning based on "RSS politics".

He said the move by governors to approach the Supreme Court on the issue of vice-chancellor appointments was aimed at creating uncertainty and damaging the education sector.

"These attempts failed, as the governors did not get any favourable orders from the High Court or Supreme Court. Now, the governor has asked Kerala Digital University and Kerala Technical University to pay Rs 5.5 lakh each towards the expenses of approaching the Supreme Court. But under the statute, these universities cannot make such payments,” Govindan said.

Highlighting the achievements of Kerala’s universities and colleges, he said many had secured good positions in national rankings.

Admissions to government higher education institutions increased to 41 per cent in 2020–21, while the share of female students rose to 52 per cent.