CPI Leader Shot Dead By Unidentified Persons In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A CPI leader in Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons at Malakpet here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on K Chandu Naik (47), state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park. After they shot multiple rounds, the communist leader died, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.