CPI Leader Shot Dead By Unidentified Persons In Hyderabad

CPI leader Chandu Naik was shot dead by unidentified assailants during his morning walk near a park in the Malakpet area on Tuesday morning.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
Published : July 15, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST

Hyderabad: A CPI leader in Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons at Malakpet here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The assailants came in a car, opened fire on K Chandu Naik (47), state council member of Communist Party of India (CPI), while he was on a morning walk near a park. After they shot multiple rounds, the communist leader died, a senior police official told PTI.

The accused then fled the scene. A police team rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited

