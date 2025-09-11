CPA Conference In Karnataka Highlights Need for Constructive Parliamentary Dialogue
Siddaramaiah warns of ‘Inner Enemies’ of democracy at the CPA Bengaluru Meet.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 10:19 PM IST
Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, urging lawmakers to revive a culture of meaningful debate in Parliament and state legislatures.
Dialogue As The Core Of Democracy
“Differences of opinion are natural, but the House must not be held to a standstill. It is through discussion and dialogue that solutions emerge,” Birla said. Stressing that India’s democratic tradition has thrived for centuries, he pointed to the exhaustive debates of the Constituent Assembly as an example of how deliberation shaped an inclusive Constitution.
Birla warned that frequent disruptions and declining sittings weaken public faith in democratic institutions. “The people of India do not expect noise; they expect solutions. Constructive debate leads to better laws, and better laws ensure effective governance,” he said. He added that all parties must “engage in self-reflection” to protect the dignity of legislative discussions.
Highlighting technological innovations, Birla noted that tools like the Digital Parliament App and the National e-Vidhan Application are making proceedings more accessible, with parliamentary records now available in 22 Indian languages.
Siddaramaiah Urges Renewal Of Democratic Culture
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed delegates by recalling India’s deep-rooted traditions of deliberation. “Democracy is not a gift newly imported into India but a principle deeply rooted in our civilisational ethos,” he said, citing ancient village assemblies and the 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa of Basavanna as early “parliaments of the people.”
Siddaramaiah warned that democracy is endangered less by external enemies and more by internal decay. “When debate is replaced by despotism, when dialogue becomes monologue, and when legislatures turn into instruments of partisanship rather than arenas of the common good, the culture of democracy itself begins to erode,” he said.
Identifying “fanaticism and the dictator,” divisive identity politics, and the spread of misinformation as key threats, he urged legislatures to reclaim the space of truth and evidence-based debate. “Public trust depends not on unanimity but on authenticity, on whether citizens feel that their voices, however diverse, find genuine echo within the halls of their legislatures,” Siddaramaiah added.
Strengthening Institutions Through Debate
The three-day conference, themed “Debates and Discussions in the Houses of Legislature: Building People’s Trust and Meeting People’s Aspirations,” brings together lawmakers from across India’s 31 state and union territory legislatures. The CPA, with nearly 180 member parliaments and assemblies across the Commonwealth, serves as a platform to share best practices and reaffirm democratic values.
Birla, who chairs the CPA India Region Executive Committee, called on representatives to ensure more sittings and longer discussions. “Legislatures must ensure more sittings and longer discussions in order to fulfil the aspirations of the people,” he said.
Siddaramaiah concluded by urging delegates to return to their legislatures “with a deeper resolve to make debates substantive, discussions inclusive, governance transparent, and democracy resilient against its inner enemies.”
The event also featured addresses by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, with the CPA Karnataka Branch Secretary delivering the vote of thanks.
Also Read
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge Writes To ECI Urging Court-Monitored Evaluation Of EVMs
Former Karnataka MLA Falls Victim To ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Duped Of Nearly Rs 31 Lakh