CPA Conference In Karnataka Highlights Need for Constructive Parliamentary Dialogue

Om Birla, Siddaramaiah, and other leaders at the CPA Conference in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha, urging lawmakers to revive a culture of meaningful debate in Parliament and state legislatures.

Dialogue As The Core Of Democracy

“Differences of opinion are natural, but the House must not be held to a standstill. It is through discussion and dialogue that solutions emerge,” Birla said. Stressing that India’s democratic tradition has thrived for centuries, he pointed to the exhaustive debates of the Constituent Assembly as an example of how deliberation shaped an inclusive Constitution.

Birla warned that frequent disruptions and declining sittings weaken public faith in democratic institutions. “The people of India do not expect noise; they expect solutions. Constructive debate leads to better laws, and better laws ensure effective governance,” he said. He added that all parties must “engage in self-reflection” to protect the dignity of legislative discussions.

Highlighting technological innovations, Birla noted that tools like the Digital Parliament App and the National e-Vidhan Application are making proceedings more accessible, with parliamentary records now available in 22 Indian languages.

Siddaramaiah Urges Renewal Of Democratic Culture

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed delegates by recalling India’s deep-rooted traditions of deliberation. “Democracy is not a gift newly imported into India but a principle deeply rooted in our civilisational ethos,” he said, citing ancient village assemblies and the 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa of Basavanna as early “parliaments of the people.”

Siddaramaiah warned that democracy is endangered less by external enemies and more by internal decay. “When debate is replaced by despotism, when dialogue becomes monologue, and when legislatures turn into instruments of partisanship rather than arenas of the common good, the culture of democracy itself begins to erode,” he said.