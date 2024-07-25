ETV Bharat / state

CP Joshi, BJP Rajasthan Chief Offers To Resign After Poor Lok Sabha Performance

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

BJP Rajasthan chief CP Joshi had tendered his resignation last year after the Assembly elections but it was not accepted by the party high command. Two days ago, he has again offered to resign and had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda in Delhi.

Jaipur: Over a month after BJP's poor performance in Rajasthan, its state president CP Joshi has allegedly offered to resign from his post. The move that comes ahead of the by-polls in five constituencies namely Dausa, Chaurasi, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniyara and Khinvsar, has triggered a stir in the state politics.

It is being told that by resigning from his post, Joshi wants to take responsibility for the saffron party's performance in the desert state but the actual reason for this move has not been officially disclosed yet.

Joshi offered his resignation two days ago. He was in Delhi for the last three days and two days ago he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma had also met Shah in Delhi a day ago and it is being speculated that the party leadership may have taken feedback about the BJP state president from him.

This is not the first time that Joshi has offered to tender his resignation. Earlier, he had offered to resign after the results of the Assembly Elections last year but the high command did not accept his resignation and gave him the responsibility of the Lok Sabha elections.

Since 2014, BJP has recorded the worst electoral performance in the desert state this time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP could secure only 14 seats in Rajasthan, compared to 2019, when it swept all 25 seats in the state. Prior to which, in 2014, BJP was defeated in only one seat here.

