Covid Scare: Karnataka Govt Instructs Schools To Grant Leave To Students With Fever And Cold

Bengaluru: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, the Karnataka Government on Monday instructed schools, both public and private, to mandatorily grant leave for students suffering from fever and cold, besides appealing to parents not to send their wards to schools if they have a fever.

"The Government will soon issue guidelines to schools on precautions to be taken," said Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao after attending a meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to review the Covid situation in the state.

He said the Government has taken all precautionary measures to tackle the situation as Covid cases are rising in the state. "We are in constant touch with the centre and closely monitoring the situation. All those who tested positive have mild symptoms. So there is no need to panic. But still we need to be cautious," he said. A public helpline will soon be opened for people to contact in an emergency, he added.

Assuring the people of adequate testing facilities, the minister said that testing kits have been supplied to all the hospitals. "Another 5,000 RT-PCR testing kits have been procured, which will reach us tomorrow. We have also told the officials to purchase Remdesivir injections for emergency use," he said.

Even though the situation is under control, the CM instructed the department to ensure that a sufficient number of ventilators, oxygen cylinders and medicines are available in all government hospitals. The CM also instructed to hold the expert committee meeting twice or thrice a week to monitor the situation.