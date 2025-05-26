ETV Bharat / state

15 Test Positive For Covid-19 In Rajasthan, Two Fatalities Recorded

A man died of the disease at SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur and a youth succumbed at Rajasthan Hospital in the city.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

Jaipur: Covid-19 cases, like the rest of the country, are rising in Rajasthan.

So far, 15 people have tested positive for the virus including a two-month-old baby. Two persons have died of the disease here. Director, Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said there is no need to panic as the state's health administration is constantly monitoring the situation.

According to information received from the Health department, three cases have been reported from Jaipur, three from Udaipur, one each from Bikaner, Phalodi, Sawai Madhopur and two each from Jodhpur, Kuchaman and Ajmer. A two-month-old baby girl from Kuchaman, has also tested positive and has been admitted to AIIMS, Jodhpur. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Director of SMS Medical College and Hospital Dr Manish Agarwal said that a patient was admitted to the Hospital on May 9 he died on May 25. "When the patient's Covid test was done before postmortem, he was found positive," he said, adding the deceased was suffering from several other diseases as well.

Another patient, a 26-year-old youth was admitted to Rajasthan Hospital here and he died during treatment on Monday, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Ravi Shekhawat. Dr Agarwal said samples collected from people who have tested positive have been sent to Pune for genome sequencing. The variant will be ascertained only after the report is received. "The new sub variant of Covid JN.1 is spreading fast and has been contributing to rise in case in Asian countries," said Dr Agarwal.

Meanwhile, state health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said as of now no guidelines have been issued by the Centre on the virus. "However, all hospitals have been instructed to test patients displaying symptoms of Covid-19," he said.

