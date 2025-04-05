ETV Bharat / state

Covid-19 Irregularities In Karnataka: Justice D'Cunha Submits 1800-Page Report To CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Justice Michael D'Cunha, who headed the one man Commission of Inquiry to probe the alleged Covid-19 irregularities during the previous BJP government, submitted his second interim report to the state government on Saturday.

Justice D'Cunha handed over seven volumes of the report running into 1808-pages to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence Krishna. While the details of the report are yet to be made public, the chief minister's office said of the seven volumes, four are pertaining to alleged irregularities in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Palike) jurisdiction limits.

The Commission of Inquiry was reportedly set up in August 2023 after the Public Accounts Committee of the Karnataka Assembly suspected large scale corruption in procurement of medicine, equipment and overall pandemic management. The Commission was asked to submit an inquiry report within three months but it gave its interim report only in November 2024.

Though the findings of the interim report were not made public, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash had claimed that the report revealed that Rs 918 crore was misappropriated in his department alone in procuring Covid-19 related medical equipment.