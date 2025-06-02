COVID-19 Cases Surge In Rajasthan; Jaipur Sees Majority 54 Of Infections

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported a quick rise in COVID-19 cases, with 20 new patients testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, state health officials said Monday. Jaipur reported the highest of 17 cases, which is over half of the total reported cases in the state, they said.
The state medical department revealed another worrying trend of the sharp rise in the daily average of new cases to between 10 and 15.
“So far, 98 cases have been recorded across Rajasthan, with two deaths confirmed. Among the newly infected are eight patients under the age of 35 and five children, including newborns,” per officials.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 3,961 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours.
The data indicates that the rate of infection had increased eightfold in Rajasthan and 14 times across the country.
Meanwhile, genome sequencing is being done of infected cases by the health authorities to determine the dominant variants responsible for the surge. Two patients have tested positive for the XFG and LF.7.9 variants, per Principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Dr Deepak Maheshwari.
District-wise cases in Rajasthan as of Monday are Jaipur-54, Udaipur (12), Jodhpur (8), Bikaner (6), and other districts (20).
Following the surge in COVID-19 cases, Gayatri Rathore, principal secretary of the state’s Medical and Health Department, has directed officials to monitor oxygen plants across medical institutions. “There is a need to reactivate non-operational plants and ensure timely testing, medication, and treatment for patients with influenza-like symptoms,” she said.
