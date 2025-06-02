ETV Bharat / state

COVID-19 Cases Surge In Rajasthan; Jaipur Sees Majority 54 Of Infections

Jaipur: Rajasthan reported a quick rise in COVID-19 cases, with 20 new patients testing positive for the infection in the past 24 hours, state health officials said Monday. Jaipur reported the highest of 17 cases, which is over half of the total reported cases in the state, they said.

The state medical department revealed another worrying trend of the sharp rise in the daily average of new cases to between 10 and 15.

“So far, 98 cases have been recorded across Rajasthan, with two deaths confirmed. Among the newly infected are eight patients under the age of 35 and five children, including newborns,” per officials.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 3,961 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours.