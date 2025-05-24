ETV Bharat / state

Ten COVID-19 Cases Detected In Thane City In Three Days

Hospital Superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar said that a dedicated 19-bed ward has been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for COVID-19 patients.

Thane Municipal Corporation instructed hospitals to remain vigilant
10 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, Maharashtra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: As many as 10 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane city over the last three days, with the civic administration urging hospitals to stay vigilant, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the affected patients showed mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home. The civic body has urged people not to panic and follow precautionary measures.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed the civic health department and hospitals to remain vigilant and alert for examination and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the release stated.

The civic body held a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess the situation and readiness of the health system. During the meeting, chief medical officer Dr Chetna Nitil informed that all patients were stable and recovering at home.

"A sufficient stock of medicines has been maintained at all health centres, and COVID-19 testing kits are readily available," the release quoted her as saying.

The civic body has also made arrangements for potential hospital admissions if needed.

"A dedicated 19-bed ward has been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for COVID-19 patients," hospital superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar said.

He said the hospital is also equipped with RT-PCR testing facilities.

The civic body has assured that the situation is under control and appealed to the public not to panic.

"The health machinery is fully prepared, and constant monitoring is underway," the TMC release stated.

Thane: As many as 10 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane city over the last three days, with the civic administration urging hospitals to stay vigilant, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release issued by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the affected patients showed mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment at home. The civic body has urged people not to panic and follow precautionary measures.

TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed the civic health department and hospitals to remain vigilant and alert for examination and treatment of COVID-19 patients, the release stated.

The civic body held a high-level review meeting on Friday to assess the situation and readiness of the health system. During the meeting, chief medical officer Dr Chetna Nitil informed that all patients were stable and recovering at home.

"A sufficient stock of medicines has been maintained at all health centres, and COVID-19 testing kits are readily available," the release quoted her as saying.

The civic body has also made arrangements for potential hospital admissions if needed.

"A dedicated 19-bed ward has been set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for COVID-19 patients," hospital superintendent Dr Aniruddha Malgaonkar said.

He said the hospital is also equipped with RT-PCR testing facilities.

The civic body has assured that the situation is under control and appealed to the public not to panic.

"The health machinery is fully prepared, and constant monitoring is underway," the TMC release stated.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

COVID 19THANE COVID CASECORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMSMAHARASHTRANEW CORONAVIRUS CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.