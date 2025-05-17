Courts Cannot Act Like Panchayats, Says Jammu Kashmir HC As It Sets Aside Conflicting Land Dispute Judgements

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed two contradictory judgements in a land dispute case from Rajouri district and directed the trial court to start proceedings afresh.

The bench, led by Justice Rahul Bharti, remarked sharply on the flawed adjudication by both the trial court and the first appellate court, saying, “Both the trial court and the 1st appellate court acted as if novices in understanding of law.”

The dispute involves a 13.9 kanal piece of land in village Ujhan, Rajouri, identified as khasra No. 788. The appellants—Mohammad Tufail, Zahid Hussain, Said Akhter, and Mohammad Younus—had originally sought a permanent prohibitory injunction in 2012 to prevent seven respondents from interfering with their possession of the land.

The trial court granted the injunction in May 2016, siding with the appellants. But the Principal District Judge, Rajouri, overturned that verdict in March 2021, ruling that the appellants had failed to prove possession and dismissed their suit.

Upon hearing the second appeal, Justice Bharti noted serious procedural and evidentiary lapses by both courts below. “The plaintiffs did not examine themselves as their own witnesses,” the judge observed. “Likewise, the defendants also did not examine themselves as their own witnesses in support of their claim that they are in possession of the suit property as against the plaintiffs' claim."

He further criticised the absence of official evidence, saying, “No revenue side witnesses came to be examined to prove the revenue record position, and still the trial court as well as the 1st appellate court came up with opposite findings of fact, one in favour of the plaintiffs in the suit and one in favour of the defendants in the civil 1st appeal."

Highlighting the importance of legal principles, the bench said, “Finding of fact is something which is not to be conjectured by a civil court or, for that matter civil 1st appellate court. Evidence Act is meant for the adjudication of civil suits... The trial court as well as the civil 1st appellate court acted as if sitting as panchayats and disposing of matters as per their respective discretion which is antithesis to the law of adjudication.”

Given these “serious lacuna”, the HC allowed the civil second appeal, setting aside both the trial and appellate court judgements. The matter was remanded to the trial court at Thannamandi with instructions to “take up for adjudication from the stage of framing of issues onwards by affording the parties the opportunity of filing their list of witnesses along with deposit of diet expenses and then conducting the trial.”

Meanwhile, the parties were directed to appear before the trial court on June 5, 2025.