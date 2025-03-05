Court Stays Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate's Conviction In 1995 Cheating Case

Nashik: The District Sessions Court here in Maharashtra on Wednesday stayed the sentence of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate in a cheating and forgery case of 1995.

This is a significant judgement and came as a major relief to Manikrao as he will retain his cabinet berth and legislative seat as well.

On February 20, a magistrate court convicted him and his brother Sunil Kokate and sentenced them to two years imprisonment in the case

They were convicted for allegedly submitting fake documents to secure flats under the Chief Minister's Ten Percent Quota Scheme from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) in 1995.

It was alleged that the brother duo falsely claimed that they belonged to the low-income group and did not own a home. This enabled them to secure flats under the government quota, which meant for other beneficiaries. After the registration of the properties, the Kokate minister also constructed some structures which were deemed illegal.

The case came to the fore in 1997, following a complaint by former minister Tukaram Dighole against Kokate and his associates.

The trial in the case lasted for 27 years trial, with the examination of 10 witnesses, following which the lower court found Kokate and his brothers guilty. They were sentenced to two years in prison and fined Rs 50,000.

In the District Sessions Court, however, the sentence was suspended after two hearings. “Manikrao Kokate's sentence has been stayed. The court has granted our application today and has stayed the sentence until the decision on the appeal is made,” Kokate's lawyer, Avinash Bhide, confirmed.