Court Sentences Two Minors To Unpaid Hospital Cleaning In Rajasthan

Jhunjhunu: A juvenile court has sentenced two minors to two years of unpaid community service at a government hospital for their involvement in a 2020 liquor shop vandalism and robbery case in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Announcing the verdict, Juvenile Court (Sessions Judge) Judge Deepa Gurjar directed that the two minors must clean hospital wards and kitchens without any payment. They are required to work at least 30 hours per week under the supervision of the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), who will submit a report to the court every three months. The juveniles must appear before the court on February 10.

The Incident

On May 7, 2020, Sandeep Kumar lodged a complaint at the Bagad police station, reporting that unidentified assailants in three unregistered vehicles opened fire at a liquor shop in Pratap Pura-Matth. The police sources reported that the perpetrators broke into the store, stole 1.5 lakh rupees from the cash register, and vandalised a van.