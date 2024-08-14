'Extreme Brutality': Court Sentences Man To Death For Killing Wife, 3 Minor Kids In Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: A local court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death for killing his wife, whom he suspected of having an extramarital affair, and three minor children in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, terming the murders as an act of 'extreme brutality'.

The case falls under the rarest of rare category, tenth Additional Sessions and District Court Judge Avinash K Tripathi noted in the judgement pronounced on Tuesday. The court found the accused, Umend Kewat, guilty of murdering four members of his family in a case lodged in January this year. "The convict should be hanged by a rope around his neck until he is dead," the court said in its judgement.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Kewat. After the conclusion of the hearing, the court reserved the order on July 29 and pronounced it on Tuesday. On January 1, Kewat strangled to death his wife Sukrita (32), two daughters Khushi (5), Lisa (3) and son Pawan (18 months) at their home in Hirri village under Masturi police station limits in Bilaspur district, according to the prosecution.

The man suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and killed her and his three children in a fit of rage.