Court Sentences Husband To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife By Administering Sevoflurane Anesthesia

Davangere: The Davangere Principal District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh for the murder of his wife. The convicted accused is Mahadeva alias Mahadevappa.

What is the background of the case?: AG Shaila was married to KS Mahadeva of Koratigere village. However, Mahadeva did not live a proper life with his wife and was physically and mentally harassing her. On October 15, 2014, the relatives of the deceased filed a complaint alleging that Mahadeva had intentionally murdered his wife by feeding her poisoned food.

Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the Santhebennur police station. The then investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Pampapathy, conducted a probe. After the investigation confirmed that the accused Mahadev had administered sevoflurane anesthesia to his wife, held her nose with his hand, and suffocated her to death, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in the court.