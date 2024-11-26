Court Sentences Husband To Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife By Administering Sevoflurane Anesthesia

Davangere: The Davangere Principal District and Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh for the murder of his wife. The convicted accused is Mahadeva alias Mahadevappa.
What is the background of the case?: AG Shaila was married to KS Mahadeva of Koratigere village. However, Mahadeva did not live a proper life with his wife and was physically and mentally harassing her. On October 15, 2014, the relatives of the deceased filed a complaint alleging that Mahadeva had intentionally murdered his wife by feeding her poisoned food.
Based on this complaint, a case was registered at the Santhebennur police station. The then investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Pampapathy, conducted a probe. After the investigation confirmed that the accused Mahadev had administered sevoflurane anesthesia to his wife, held her nose with his hand, and suffocated her to death, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in the court.
Judge Rajeshwari N Hegde of the Principal District and Sessions Court in Davangere has sentenced the accused KS Mahadevan to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs one lakh as the charges against him were proven. The accused has been ordered to pay Rs 80,000 of the fine to the deceased's parents and to forfeit the remaining Rs 20,000.
Government lawyer Manjunath argued on behalf of the deceased Shaila in this case.