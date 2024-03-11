Court Provides Temporary Relief to Kashmir Gynecologist in Alleged 'Pregnancy Scam' Case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an intriguing development, a Gynecologist based in Srinagar has secured a significant legal victory by obtaining a temporary injunction against two news web portals against media-driven defamation and trials accusing her of being involved in a 'pregnancy scam' case.

The case (CNR: JKSG02-000830-2024) was initiated on March 7, 2024, and the judgment was promptly issued on that very day by Ahtzaz Ahmed, the 2nd Additional Munsiff in Srinagar. The plaintiff, legally represented by Advocate Surat Shakeel, initiated a case for Permanent Injunction, aiming to secure protection against media-driven defamation and trials.

The core of the legal dispute revolves around a video posted on March 5, 2024, by defendants 'ANN News' and 'The Asian News Hub', containing “baseless accusations” against the Gynecologist. According to the plaintiff, she provided guidance to a woman from Srinagar, advising pregnancy tests. When initial results proved inconclusive, the doctor recommended additional blood tests, she said.

Unfortunately, the woman misunderstood the situation, leading to threats of legal action against the doctor for a false pregnancy test, added the plaintiff.

In a statement, the court's order outlined, "The plaintiff, a doctor, attempted to explain the potential inaccuracies of pregnancy tests. However, the woman, in collaboration with ANN News and The Asian News Hub, fabricated a false story. ANN News further propagated the story on their Facebook page and news channel without understanding the full context, leading to an unwarranted media trial and resulting in the current lawsuit," the court said.

Following the plaintiff's plea for a waiver of notice and interim relief, the court expeditiously issued an order on the same day. Ahtzaz Ahmed, in his ruling, acknowledged the urgency of the matter, granting the waiver of notice and restraining the defendants from disseminating any news about the plaintiff until the upcoming hearing on March 28, 2024.

The court recognized the plaintiff's need for swift action, allowing the application for dispensation of notice. Regarding interim relief, the Lead Counsel for the plaintiff successfully established a prima-facie case, with the court acknowledging the potential irreparable loss and injury to the plaintiff if the order is not made in her favor.

Additionally, the court instructed the defendants to conceal any content related to the case on their websites or social media channels until the next scheduled hearing. The defendants have the opportunity to submit objections or seek alterations or revocation of the order on or before the upcoming hearing date.

"Meanwhile, the defendants are restrained from publishing any news about the plaintiff through any form of media until the next date of hearing. The defendants are directed to hide posts related to the subject matter on their web portals or social media platforms until the next date of hearing. The other side is at liberty to file objections or apply for modification/cancellation of this order before the next date of hearing," the court emphasized.