Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Court Rejects Plea Against Muslim Prayer On Roof Of Cellar

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A Varanasi court on Friday rejected a petition by the Hindu side to stop Muslims from ‘namaz’ prayer on the roof of the Gyanvapi Mosque’s ‘tehkhana’ (cellar).

The court of Justice Hitesh Agarwal also declined a plea to allow the district magistrate of Varanasi to undertake any repair work at the cellar. It, however, said that ‘puja’ would continue in the cellar. The court had earlier reserved its order on the matter.

Notably, the pleas were filed by Jan Udghosh, a social organisation of Lucknow, Rakhi Singh, and others. They had sought a ban on the entry of the Muslims on the roof of the cellar, contending that it was too weak to withstand the weight of so many people.

The Hindu side had also sought permission to undertake repair works in the cellar, citing water leakage from its roof.

On the other hand, the Muslim petitioner opposed the pleas, arguing that Muslims had been offering prayers on the roof of the cellar for many years.