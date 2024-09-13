ETV Bharat / state

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Court Rejects Plea Against Muslim Prayer On Roof Of Cellar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

A Varanasi court on Friday rejected a petition filed by an organization in Lucknow and others in the Gyanvapi case. A petition was filed demanding the repair of the roof of Vyasji's basement in Gyanvapi and preventing the entry of the Muslim community on the roof.

Gyanvapi Mosque
Gyanvapi Mosque (ETV Bharat)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): A Varanasi court on Friday rejected a petition by the Hindu side to stop Muslims from ‘namaz’ prayer on the roof of the Gyanvapi Mosque’s ‘tehkhana’ (cellar).

The court of Justice Hitesh Agarwal also declined a plea to allow the district magistrate of Varanasi to undertake any repair work at the cellar. It, however, said that ‘puja’ would continue in the cellar. The court had earlier reserved its order on the matter.

Notably, the pleas were filed by Jan Udghosh, a social organisation of Lucknow, Rakhi Singh, and others. They had sought a ban on the entry of the Muslims on the roof of the cellar, contending that it was too weak to withstand the weight of so many people.

The Hindu side had also sought permission to undertake repair works in the cellar, citing water leakage from its roof.

On the other hand, the Muslim petitioner opposed the pleas, arguing that Muslims had been offering prayers on the roof of the cellar for many years.

In January, the court had allowed the Hindus to perform ‘puja’ in the basement, which is beneath the Gyanvapi Mosque on its south side.

Hearing On Two More Petitions

Meanwhile, the court of Additional District Judge Awadhesh Kumar is hearing a petition against making some Hindus party in the Urs (festival) and Chadar Poshi case on the Mazar in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The petition was filed by Lohta resident Mukhtar Ahmed against the order of a lower court. Apart from this, the case of Kriti Washeshwar Mahadev temple located at Hartirth will also be heard in the court of Civil Judge Junior Division.

