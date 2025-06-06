Court Orders Seizure Of Notorious Cyber Criminal's Property In Assam's Morigaon

Guwahati: The Morigaon District Court in Assam has ordered the confiscation of the land and property of a notorious cyber criminal.

The police and Morigaon administration had cracked down on the illegal assets of Sariful Islam, who is still at large recently. For the last few years, Morigaon district has been plagued by a surge in cyber crime. Groups of cybercriminals have emerged from remote villages and riverine island areas (char areas).



For several years, Sariful of Buwalguri in Lahorighat had been acquiring land and property in various parts of the country with proceeds from cyber crimes. The police and administration have now seized around one-and-a-half kathas of land belonging to Sariful in Morigaon Sadar. The seizure was carried out in the presence of Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Das and District Commissioner Debashish Sharma.



According to Samiran Baishya, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Morigaon, "This is the first time in Assam that a court has ordered such action against a cyber criminal. This is also the first instance in Assam where the police and administration have seized a cyber criminal's land and property following a court order."

Sariful Islam (ETV Bharat)

Hemanta stated, "We investigated Sariful's bank account details and found that he had fraudulently deposited money from many bank accounts into his own, his wife's, and his mother's accounts. We submitted the information along with evidence to the court. As per our application and the honorable court's verdict, we have initiated efforts to seize the property he had acquired." He said efforts to seize such property have been initiated under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Highlighting the ongoing operations against cyber crime in Morigaon district, Baishya stated, "On May 31, Morigaon Police handed over two individuals arrested from two locations in Morigaon to Puducherry Police on charges of embezzling Rs 54 lakh through cyber crime. With the cooperation of Bhuragaon Police, Puducherry Police apprehended two individuals from Baralimarigaon. The main mastermind, Ijazul Islam, is still absconding. We have also handed over several individuals involved in cyber crime to Mumbai Police."

The five cyber criminals arrested by Morigaon police on June 5 (ETV Bharat)

Baishya has been leading the Morigaon Police's anti-cybercrime operations from the front. Under his leadership, the police have managed to arrest a total of 272 cybercriminals in the last two years. "Sariful Islam is an accused in four cases. He is still absconding. We investigated and confirmed the land he purchased in the last two to three years and submitted the information with evidence to the court. He opened more than 20 accounts. He opened accounts in the names of his father, mother, and wife, and transacted over Rs 1 crores. With that money, he purchased valuable land in the city's main commercial area," Baishya said

He said the process of requesting the court to seize criminals' land and property in several other cases is underway.



Baishya, who has achieved significant success in Assam Police's anti-cybercrime operations, told ETV Bharat Assam, "During our investigation, we found that Sariful Islam had opened 20 bank accounts. The criminal had opened bank accounts in the names of Vishal Gupta, Ashish Gupta, and Rohit Sharma. We found 16 fake PAN cards. The photo was of Sariful Islam, and the PAN cards had different numbers from different states across India. The SIM cards were also fake ones issued in different names."



He added, "Sariful defrauded companies like L&T and Aditya Birla. Bank notices were sent to the actual owners of the PAN cards. After investigation, we found that with the money, he purchased cars, expensive mobiles and other assets, and we have applied to the honorable court to seize them."



On the other hand, according to Prachurjya Hazarika, the government advocate in the case, under Section 107 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, permission to seize property was granted for the first time in Chandigarh. After that, this ruling was delivered in Assam for property seizure. According to the advocate, this is the second instance of such property seizure in India.



Following the court's order to seize the absconding cyber criminal's property, Morigaon Police arrested five more cyber criminals by the night of June 5. According to Baishya who led the operation, all five accused are from Lahorighat's Buwalguri. Morigaon Police have arrested a total of 272 cybercriminals, including the five arrested on June 5, in the last two years. Morigaon Police SIT began its operation against cybercrime in December 2022. So far, they have seized 7,000 fake SIM cards, 270 PAN cards, and 270 Aadhaar cards.