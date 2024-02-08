Court Orders 5-Yr Jail to Woman for Implicating Husband in Daughter's Sexual Assault Case

Chennai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Chennai has ordered a five-year sentence to a woman who falsely accused her husband of sexually assaulting their daughter six years ago. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 6,000 on the mother.

The case took a dramatic twist when the Madras High Court intervened after the accused father filed a petition seeking bail. Upon review, the high court found discrepancies in the evidence that were presented, including false hospital reports and medical certificates that were fabricated by the mother, who worked as a nurse there.

Further investigation revealed that the mother had concocted the allegations in order to seek revenge against her husband and had falsely implicated him in an alleged daughter's sexual assault case.

The daughter's statement that was recorded on camera, provided crucial evidence confirming her father's innocence and exposed her mother's deceit.

Presiding over the case, special court judge Rajalakshmi delivered the verdict, stressing on the severity of the woman's actions in fabricating the sexual assault allegations.

The sentencing serves as a sharp reminder of the consequences of manipulating the legal system and falsely accusing individuals, underscoring the importance of upholding justice and protecting the rights of all parties involved, court stated.