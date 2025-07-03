Court Orders Probe Into Gym Trainer's Death In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Roorkee: Almost 10 months after Wasim alias Monu, a gym trainer, drowned in a pond in Madhopur village near Roorkee, a court has ordered the police to register a case against three identified and as many unidentified persons including the Deputy Inspector of the Gau Squad of Uttarakhand Police.

The court has ordered a fair investigation into Wasim's death by a CO rank officer. Wasim, a resident of Sohalpur Garha village, died on August 24 last year. According to police, he was smuggling banned meat and jumped into the pond out of fear of getting caught. However, Wasim's family has alleged he was killed by a police team.

The family alleged that Wasim was killed by the Gau Sanrakshan Squad. Several organizations had staged protests and demanded to register a case against the police personnel. But even after almost a year of the incident, the police had not registered any case in this matter.

Now, owing to senior advocate Sajjad Ahmed's efforts, the court has ordered the Ganganahar Kotwali police to register a case under relevant sections within 24 hours against three sub-inspectors Sharad Singh, constable Sunil Saini, constable Praveen Saini and other unknown police personnel on the application of the cousin of the deceased. Apart from this, the court has also ordered SSP Haridwar to get the sensational case investigated impartially by a CO rank officer.