Karur Stampede: Court Grants Two-Day Custody Of TVK Leader To SIT

Karur: A local court in Tamil Nadu has granted two-day custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to interrogate Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan in connection with the Karur stampede incident.

On September 27, at least 41 people died in a stampede during a campaign rally organised by the party in Karur. The city police registered a case and arrested Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj on September 29. They were produced before the court and sent to jail.

As the investigation proceeded under the supervision of retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagatheesan, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a Special Investigation Team led by Inspector General Asra Garg to probe the incident and submit a detailed report to the court.