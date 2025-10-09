ETV Bharat / state

Karur Stampede: Court Grants Two-Day Custody Of TVK Leader To SIT

The Special Investigation Team took Mathiyazhagan into two-day custody on Thursday.

Karur Stampede (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 8:40 PM IST

Karur: A local court in Tamil Nadu has granted two-day custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to interrogate Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Karur West District Secretary Mathiyazhagan in connection with the Karur stampede incident.

On September 27, at least 41 people died in a stampede during a campaign rally organised by the party in Karur. The city police registered a case and arrested Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary Paun Raj on September 29. They were produced before the court and sent to jail.

As the investigation proceeded under the supervision of retired High Court Judge Aruna Jagatheesan, the Tamil Nadu government appointed a Special Investigation Team led by Inspector General Asra Garg to probe the incident and submit a detailed report to the court.

Following this, the Karur police handed over the documents related to the stampede case to the SIT in Chennai on October 4. The very next day, a team led by Asra Garg went to Veluchamipuram and started the investigation. Meanwhile, the bail petition filed by Mathiyazhagan and Paunraj was dismissed by Karur JM-1 Court Judge Bharathkumar. Over the past five days, the SIT has been stationed at the Travellers' Bungalow in the Karur district Collectorate to continue the investigation.

On Thursday, the SIT filed a petition in the Karur JM-1 Court seeking five-day custody of Mathiyazhagan for questioning. Judge Bharathkumar, who heard the petition, granted permission for two days instead. Following the order, the SIT took Mathiyazhagan into custody.

