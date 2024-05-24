Court Grants 12 Days of CID Remand of Accused of Bangladesh MP Murder Case

Barasat: West Bengal’s CID arrested Jihad Howladar on the night of May 23 and produced him before the Barasat court in North 24 Parganas on the wee hours of May 24. Investigators sought permission to interrogate the suspect for 12 days in custody.

CID detectives took the accused to the Barasat court lock-up while his face was covered. However, the arrested youth did not say anything in front of the media about the murder.

CID investigators said that a lot of missing information can be retracted if the accused is interrogated in custody. Detectives believe that the investigation might progress steadily. According to CID sources, the 24-year-old man is a native of Bangladesh's Bongaon but was living in India illegally.

Later he moved to Mumbai and became a butcher by profession, CID confirmed. Two months ago, he was brought to Kolkata by the 'mastermind' of the murder, American citizen of Bangladeshi origin Akhtaruzzaman. On the day of the murder, Jihad helped the murderers by cutting the frozen body of the Bangladesh MP into pieces in the Newtown flat.

CID officials said in the overnight cross-examination at Bhavani Bhavan, Jihad admitted that he along with four Bangladeshi nationals were present in flat number 56 on the 4th floor of B-U block in Sanjiba Garden, Newtown.

"Everything was planned ahead of the murder. MP Anwarul Azim Anwar was strangled to death after being unconscious with chloroform on reaching there. After the murder, Jihad dismembered the body, minced the meat and packed it into polythene bags. The bones were also chopped into small pieces and disposed of in various locations around Kolkata and its outskirts, particularly the Krishnamati area of Bhangar," investigators said.

The local disaster management group is trying to locate the body parts of Anar. Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Additional Commissioner (Detective Branch), Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, expressed hope on Thursday (May 23), that Indian police would soon be able to locate and recover Anar's body.