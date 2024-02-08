Court Fines Mum Rs 30,000 for Letting Minor Son Drive Bike in Karnataka's Shivamogga

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 5:54 PM IST

Court Fines Mum Rs 30,000 for Letting Minor Son Drive Bike in Karnataka's Shivamogga

The traffic police had filed a case against the minor boy's mother who was the vehicle owner and the court fined her Rs 30,000. Police have launched a drive against underage driving in view of an increase in cases. Also, schools have been asked to issue circulars to generate awareness among students and parents.

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A court in Karnataka's Shivamogga has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on a woman, who allowed her 17-year-old son to drive a two-wheeler.

The traffic police had stopped the minor boy while checking vehicles near the SPM road under Shivamogga East traffic police station area. It was learnt that the bike he was driving belonged to his mother. Thus, the East Traffic Police registered a case against the boy's mother, the vehicle owner, for violating traffic rules and allowing her minor son to drive.

Later, police submitted an indictment report to the court. Shivamogga's 3rd ACJ and JMFC court has ordered a fine of Rs 30,000 on the bike owner.

In Bengaluru, there has been an increase in cases of underage driving. The traffic police has come forward to curb this practice. Recently, a special operation was conducted and parents of students were fined and warned against allowing their minor children from driving two-wheelers.

A few days back, the traffic police fined more than 1,500 parents of school and college students in Bengaluru. Nowadays, there is a trend of children driving two-wheelers to schools and colleges. The traffic police has visited over 150 colleges in the city for inspection.

''The police have also warned parents to file cases against them if incidents of underage driving occur. Along with this, schools have been instructed to issue necessary circulars to generate awareness against this trend," Bengaluru South Division Traffic DCP Shivaprakash Devaraj said.

