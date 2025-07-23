ETV Bharat / state

Court Cannot Order How Much Quantity Of Alcohol A Person Can Drink: Madras HC

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that awareness has been created about the harmfulness caused by drinking alcohol.

"How can we say, mention on a bottle, about the quantity of liquor a consumer should take? Madras High Court Judges questioned in the case filed by a former AIADMK MLA A Sreedharan.

Sreedharan had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court, seeking an order to the government to study whether there is a possibility of gradually reducing the number of The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) Liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and gradually bringing in complete prohibition of alcohol.

The plea contended, "The quantity of alcohol that can be consumed should be indicated on TASMAC liquor bottles. The Tamil Nadu government should be ordered to conduct a study on the incidence of domestic violence, infertility and the increase in young widows caused by alcohol."