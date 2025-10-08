2019 New Mahe Double Murder Case | Court Acquits All Accused
Key accused include Kodi Suni, Muhammed Shafi, and K Shinoj. Two of the 16 accused died during the trial.
Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2019 New Mahe double murder case. The case involved CPM affiliates and two BJP-RSS workers who were hacked to death after bombs were thrown at them. Judge Ruby K Jose delivered the verdict.
Among the key accused were Kodi Suni, Muhammed Shafi and K Shinoj, all of whom were also convicted in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. Two of the 16 accused died during the course of the trial. Kodi Suni, who was on parole at the time of the trial's commencement, had faced public criticism after CCTV footage emerged showing him allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel parking lot.
Following the controversy, he appeared for subsequent hearings online and was later transferred from Kannur Central Jail to Tavanur Central Jail. His parole conditions had barred him from entering the Kozhikode and Kannur districts in Kerala.
The case involves the murder of RSS members Vijith (28) and Shinoj (29). On May 28, 2019, around 11 AM near Kalla on New Mahe-Peringadi Road, a bomb was thrown at the victims as they were stopped on a motorbike, followed by hacking. The trial began on January 22, 2025, and concluded in July. During the proceedings, the prosecution submitted 63 documents, produced 140 material exhibits, and examined 44 witnesses, while the defence presented two witnesses. The motorbike used by the murdered Shinoj, which was in police custody, was also produced in court at the start of the trial.
A special public prosecutor was appointed following a petition by Rajamma, the mother of the victim Vijith, who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking justice. P Premarajan represented the prosecution, while Advocate CK Sreedharan and Advocate K Viswan appeared for the defence.
T Sujith (Koyod Street, Palloor), NK Sunilkumar (Meethalechal), TK Sumesh (Naluthara), KK Muhammed Shafi (Chokli Parambath House), TP Shamil (Palloor), AK Shammas (Kaviyoor), KK Abbas (East Palloor), Rahul (Chembra), Vineesh (Kunnummal House, Naluthara), PV Vijith (Palloor West), K Shinoj (Palloor Well), Faisal (Meethale, Nyumah), Sarish (Olavilam Kattil Puthiyaveetil), TP Sajeer (Chokli Tawakkal Manzil) have been acquitted. Two other accused, CK Rajikant and Muhammed Regis, had died after the incident. The incident had sparked political tension, given that the accused included high-profile names already convicted in political murders. The case was seen as a potential extension of earlier political violence linked to party rivalries in northern Kerala.
