2019 New Mahe Double Murder Case | Court Acquits All Accused

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2019 New Mahe double murder case. The case involved CPM affiliates and two BJP-RSS workers who were hacked to death after bombs were thrown at them. Judge Ruby K Jose delivered the verdict.

Among the key accused were Kodi Suni, Muhammed Shafi and K Shinoj, all of whom were also convicted in the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. Two of the 16 accused died during the course of the trial. Kodi Suni, who was on parole at the time of the trial's commencement, had faced public criticism after CCTV footage emerged showing him allegedly consuming alcohol in a hotel parking lot.

Following the controversy, he appeared for subsequent hearings online and was later transferred from Kannur Central Jail to Tavanur Central Jail. His parole conditions had barred him from entering the Kozhikode and Kannur districts in Kerala.