2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 10 Accused Over 'Doubtful' Evidence By Prosecution

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday acquitted at least 10 persons in two cases related to the Northeast Delhi riots, which took place in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal directed the acquittal, giving the “benefit of the doubt” to the accused, saying the allegations levelled against them were doubtful. He said that the statements and evidence of three prosecution witnesses cannot be trusted.

The accused who were acquitted include Mohammad Shahnawaz alias Shanu, Mohammad Shoaib alias Chutva, Shahrukh, Rashid alias Raja, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Mohammad Faisal, Rashid alias Monu, and Mohammad Tahit.

The cases were registered at Gokalpuri Police Station following a complaint on March 1, 2020. They were being tried under sections 147, 148, 149, 436, 454, 392, 452, 188, 153A, 427, and 506 of the now-repealed Indian Penal Code (IPC).