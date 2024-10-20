Courageous Grandmother Fights Off Hyena To Save Toddler In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district fought single-handedly with a hyena and saved her two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter from its clutches on Saturday night.

Showing no sign of fear despite suffering repeated injuries, the woman displayed an exemplary grit and kept fighting bravely with the animal while shouting out for help.

Finally, her husband came to her rescue and killed the animal with a stick. The district forest department team reached the spot and took the hyena's body into custody. The woman has sustained multiple injures on her right arm.

The incident took place in Chunar area late Saturday night while the family was asleep. According to the family, a hyena entered the house and tried to drag away the toddler, who was sleeping on a cot.

Rajkumari, who lives with her family in Nunwati village under Chunar police station area, suddenly woken up by a strange noise and found a hyena approaching her sleeping granddaughter.

She hurriedly got up from her bed and ran towards the animal to block its way. She did not even think about getting herself a stick as it would have wasted time. Instead she ran towards the animal and used her arms to stop it from laying its paws on the child.

The hyena bit her multiple times but she did not give up and kept using her hands to fight against it. At the same time, she kept shouting out for help.

Hearing the noise outside, the girl's grandfather, Santlal woke up. He took a stick and attacked the hyena, who then tried to bit his arm as well. But the man attacked the animal with his stick and after a brief struggle, the hyena fell on the ground.

DFO Arvind Raj Mishra said, "A hyena entered a house in Nunwati village and injured a woman. The woman's family members have killed it. The forest department team reached the spot and took the hyena's body into custody. The incident is being investigated."