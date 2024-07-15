ETV Bharat / state

Couples In Politics: Himachal CM, Wife In Assembly; List Of Husband-Wife Who Made It To Same House

Shimla: With Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, winning the bypolls from Dehra Assembly seat, she will be a member of the House along with her husband. This is for the first time in Himachal Pradesh that any couple has made it to the same House.

However, it is not a new thing in the country as there are ample such examples in the Parliament and state Assemblies.

Husband-wife in Lok Sabha

1. Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav (18th Lok Sabha)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple were elected from Kannauj and Mainpuri seat respectively. Both are currently members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Earlier, both were elected as Lok Sabha MPs but Akhilesh resigned from the post after winning the Assembly elections in 2022 and after the death of Mulayam Singh, Dimple became MP from Mainpuri in the bypolls.

2. Pappu Yadav and Ranjit Ranjan (14th and 16th Lok Sabha)

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and Ranjit Ranjan have also been members of the Lok Sabha together. This pair is special because they have been in the same House twice but won from different parties. In 2004, Pappu Yadav won the bye-election from Madhepura seat of Bihar on RJD ticket. His wife Ranjit Ranjan reached the Lok Sabha by winning the election from Saharsa on Lok Jan Shakti Party ticket. In 2014 the couple had reached the Lok Sabha and this time too they became MPs from different parties. Pappu Yadav was elected MP from Madhepura on RJD ticket and Ranjit Ranjan reached the Lok Sabha from Supaul on Congress ticket.

3. Satyendra Narayan Sinha and Kishori Sinha (7th and 8th Lok Sabha)

Satyendra Narayan Sinha, who belongs to the royal family of Aurangabad, Bihar, contested the first election in 1952. He won the Lok Sabha elections six times. Between 1980 and 1989, his wife Kishori Sinha also won the Lok Sabha elections from Vaishali seat and both were members of the same House.

4. Madhu Dandavate and Pramila Dandavate (7th Lok Sabha)

Professor Madhu Dandavate has been the Railway Minister and Finance Minister of India. He was elected as Lok Sabha MP five times from 1971 to 1991. In the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected as MP from Rajapur Lok Sabha seat on Janata Party ticket from Maharashtra. His wife Pramila Dandavate reached Lok Sabha by winning the election from Bombay North Central seat on Janata Party ticket.

5. Chaudhary Charan Singh and Gayatri Devi (7th Lok Sabha)

Former Prime Minister of India Chaudhary Charan Singh won the Lok Sabha elections thrice. In the year 1980, he won the election from Baghpat Lok Sabha seat of Uttar Pradesh while his wife Gayatri Devi entered the Lok Sabha by winning the election from Kairana seat. Both were members of the 7th Lok Sabha from 1980 to 1984.

6. AK Gopalan and Sushila Gopalan (4th Lok Sabha)

Freedom fighter AK Gopalan Nambiar was popularly known as AKG and was the first leader of opposition in Parliament. He was elected as MP from Kasargod in Kerala from 1952 to 1977. His wife Sushila Gopalan was also elected as MP from Ambalapura seat in Kerala in the 1967 Lok Sabha elections. During which, they were members of the same House and were MPs on CPI(M) ticket.

Husband-wife in the Assembly: