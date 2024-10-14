Couple, Two Minor Children Found Dead In Bengaluru, Suicide Suspected

Bengaluru: A couple and their two children, aged three and five, were found dead at their house in Yediyurappa Nagar of Karnataka, police said on Monday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide but investigations are underway, they added.

The incident took place in Singanayakanahalli area of Yalahanka taluk in north of Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Avinash (33), his wife Mamata (30) and children Adhiya (5) and Anaya (3), police said.

The deceased hailed from Kalaburagi but for the last six years, they have been staying at Yediyurappa Nagar. The incident came to light when the deceased's brother came to their house this morning. Police said that after finding the four unconscious inside the house, the deceased's brother informed police.

According to an officer of Rajanakunte police station, Avinash worked as a cab driver while his wife Mamata was a teacher at a private school. Prima facie it seems that the couple took to end their lives along with their minor children but the reason as to why they took the drastic step is unknown, police added.

Bangalore Rural District Superintendent of Police CK Baba informed that two separate cases have been registered in Rajanakunte police station and investigation is on.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.