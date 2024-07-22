ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Son Found Dead In Bathroom In Hyderabad; Electrocution Suspected

Hyderabad: A couple and their 25-year-old son, who was mentally challenged, were found dead in the bathroom of their flat in Hyderabad, police said. It is being suspected that the incident could have occurred due to a short-circuit leading to electrocution.

The incident took place in Akruti Presidency Apartments of JK Colony, Sanatnagar in Hyderabad on Sunday. Bengaluru-based R Venkatesh (59) worked as a business unit head at Signode Transit Packing Solutions and had moved to Hyderabad in 2014 along with his family.

Venkatesh, his wife Madhavi (52) and son Harikrishna (25) stayed in a flat at Akruti Presidency Apartments. Harikrishna, was suffering from mental ailments and was taken care of by his parents.

Police said the three were spotted dead by their domestic help after she came to work yesterday. When their maid, Varalakshmi, came to the flat at around 11.30 am on Sunday, she found the door open and went to work in the kitchen. After which, she went to return the plates given to her by Madhavi the previous day but found nobody in the house and left.

Later at around 6.30 pm, she again went to the flat along with a woman named Vijayalakshmi. Both of them searched the entire house and finding no trace of any member, they tried to open the bathroom door. Although the door was not locked from inside they could not push it open.