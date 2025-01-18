ETV Bharat / state

Couple Light Fireplace To Beat Cold, Die Of Suffocation In Uttarakhand

New Tehri: A couple died from suffocation after they went to sleep with the fireplace burning in a village here, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in the Dwari-Thapla village of the Bhilangana area. The couple, Madan Mohan Semwal (52) and his wife, Yashoda Devi (48) had come to the village to attend a wedding ceremony, Dwari-Thapla village administrator Rinki Devi said.

Around 11 pm, they lit a fireplace due to the cold, took it inside their room and fell asleep with the door closed. On Friday morning, their son went to wake them up but no one opened the door, Devi said.