Couple Kills 19-Yr-Old Son For Spreading Rumours About Mother's Affair In Andhra Pradesh, Held

Accused told police that their son had bad vices and was spreading rumours about his mother having an extra-marital affair.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

Rajampet: A couple was arrested for allegedly killing their elder son for spreading rumours about his mother in Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Poli village in Rajampet mandal. Circle inspector of Mannur police station, Ali, told in a press conference that the accused, Gaunipuri Lakshminarasaraju and Lalithamma, have been put behind the bars on charges of killing their son, Charankumar Raju (19), whom they claimed was addicted to bad vices.

According to police, Lakshminarasaraju worked in Kuwait while his wife and two sons lived in his native village. Recently, after consuming alcohol, Raju had spread rumours about his mother having an extramarital affair, leaving Lalithamma humiliated in the village.

When Lakshminarasaraju returned to his native village on January 12, he and his wife tried to convince their son to mend his ways. But Raju refused to listen to them. On Monday night, Raju once again returned home drunk, leading to a heated argument with his parents.

Police said preliminary investigations have revealed that Lalithamma tied Raju's legs with a towel and Lakshminarasaraju allegedly strangled him with another towel. After his death, the couple hid the crime by informing villagers that their son had died due to illness, CI Ali said.

However on Tuesday morning, alerted by locals, police initiated an investigation into the Raju's death. A case was filed based on a complaint lodged by his grandfather, Venkata Narasaraju, a resident of Hcherlopalli in Rajampet mandal.

"Both Lakshminarasaraju and Lalithamma were arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court. They were remanded in judicial custody by the judge," the CI said.

COUPLE KILLS 19 YR OLD SONSPREADING RUMOURS ABOUT HIS MOTHERCOUPLE WAS ARRESTEDCOUPLE KILLS SON IN ANDHRA PRADESH

