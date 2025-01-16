ETV Bharat / state

Couple Kills 19-Yr-Old Son For Spreading Rumours About Mother's Affair In Andhra Pradesh, Held

Rajampet: A couple was arrested for allegedly killing their elder son for spreading rumours about his mother in Andhra Pradesh's Rajampet area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Poli village in Rajampet mandal. Circle inspector of Mannur police station, Ali, told in a press conference that the accused, Gaunipuri Lakshminarasaraju and Lalithamma, have been put behind the bars on charges of killing their son, Charankumar Raju (19), whom they claimed was addicted to bad vices.

According to police, Lakshminarasaraju worked in Kuwait while his wife and two sons lived in his native village. Recently, after consuming alcohol, Raju had spread rumours about his mother having an extramarital affair, leaving Lalithamma humiliated in the village.

When Lakshminarasaraju returned to his native village on January 12, he and his wife tried to convince their son to mend his ways. But Raju refused to listen to them. On Monday night, Raju once again returned home drunk, leading to a heated argument with his parents.