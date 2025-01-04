ETV Bharat / state

Couple Killed In Explosion While Making Firecrackers In Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Two more of the family sustained injuries in the mishap and have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

A couple was killed after their house collapsed due to an explosion while they were making firecrackers in a village in Jagatsinghpur district late on Friday night
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Paradip: A couple was killed after their house collapsed due to an explosion while they were making firecrackers in a village in Jagatsinghpur district late on Friday night.

The incident was reported from Badabag village in Sadar police station area and the victims identified as Rajesh Das and his wife. Rajesh's younger brother Paresh and his wife Lakshmipriya were injured in the mishap, police said. The impact of the explosion was such that the roof and walls of Das' house collapsed As per reports, Rajesh was the son of a local firecracker trader. Police said Paresh and Laksmipriya are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police, Fire Services and personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in rescue operations at the site.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said. It will be also be ascertained whether the Das family had a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers.

In a similar incident, six workers were killed on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals. The explosion was so severe that it flattened several rooms and led to the deaths, officials said. The fire and rescue department personnel reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

The six dead workers were identified as Velmurugan, Nagaraj, Kamaraj, Meenakshisundaram, Sivakumar, and Kannan. The factory where the explosion took place is located in the Bommayapuram area near Sattur in Virudhunagar. More than 80 workers are engaged in the production of firecrackers in the factory. "The fire department is trying to put out the fire, however, the operation is being delayed due to the continuous bursting of firecrackers, and the death toll is likely to rise as it is not known how many people were in the factory at the time of the blast," an official said.

Also Read

Telangana: One Dead, Seven Injured In Massive Factory Explosion

6 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

Paradip: A couple was killed after their house collapsed due to an explosion while they were making firecrackers in a village in Jagatsinghpur district late on Friday night.

The incident was reported from Badabag village in Sadar police station area and the victims identified as Rajesh Das and his wife. Rajesh's younger brother Paresh and his wife Lakshmipriya were injured in the mishap, police said. The impact of the explosion was such that the roof and walls of Das' house collapsed As per reports, Rajesh was the son of a local firecracker trader. Police said Paresh and Laksmipriya are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Police, Fire Services and personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were engaged in rescue operations at the site.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said. It will be also be ascertained whether the Das family had a valid licence to manufacture firecrackers.

In a similar incident, six workers were killed on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. The blast is suspected to have taken place during the process of mixing chemicals. The explosion was so severe that it flattened several rooms and led to the deaths, officials said. The fire and rescue department personnel reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

The six dead workers were identified as Velmurugan, Nagaraj, Kamaraj, Meenakshisundaram, Sivakumar, and Kannan. The factory where the explosion took place is located in the Bommayapuram area near Sattur in Virudhunagar. More than 80 workers are engaged in the production of firecrackers in the factory. "The fire department is trying to put out the fire, however, the operation is being delayed due to the continuous bursting of firecrackers, and the death toll is likely to rise as it is not known how many people were in the factory at the time of the blast," an official said.

Also Read

Telangana: One Dead, Seven Injured In Massive Factory Explosion

6 Killed In Explosion At Firecracker Unit In Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRECRACKERSMISHAPCOUPLE KILLEDPARADIP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.