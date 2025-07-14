ETV Bharat / state

Couple Found Dead At Homestay In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

The incident occurred at the homestay located on the highway in Kotwali area of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday. Police suspect the man first shot the woman dead before ending his own life.

According to the police, the couple had checked in at the homestay on Sunday morning. As revealed by the CCTV footage and homestay staff, there was a conversation between the two around noon on Sunday and after 12:30 the room was locked. At around 5:30 in the evening, when a homestay staffer came to the room to serve tea, the couple did not open the door for a long time. The worried staffer informed the operator, who in turn, called the police about the matter.

Ayodhya CO Ashutosh Tiwari said that the young man is a resident of Deoria while the woman is from Barabanki.

Police have taken the bodies into custody even as the forensic team has collected evidence to find out the cause of the twin deaths. A pistol has also been recovered from the spot as per police.

Police are probing all angles including honor killings into the couple's death. (ETV Bharat)

