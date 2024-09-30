ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Forced To Drink Urine By Wife's Family Over 'Strange Demand'

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan): In a shocking incident, a couple was abducted, and severely beaten allegedly by the wife’s family members, demanding money for Nata Vivah (elopement marriage) in the Bichhor area.

On September 25, at least 12 people forcefully entered a house and took away the couple to the forest area of Kannauj. They were later tied up with a rope and beaten.

The victims alleged that they were even forced to drink urine when they asked for water.

After the assault, the accused persons abandoned the couple in distraught condition in Begu, where some people shifted them to Chittorgarh Hospital for treatment.

Parsoli Police Station In-Charge Prem Singh told ETV Bharat that the police have taken cognizance of the incident and started a manhunt to nab the culprits.