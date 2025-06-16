ETV Bharat / state

Couple Fined Over Rs 50000 For Romantic Bike Stunt On Noida Expressway

The video shows the couple hugging and kissing each other while the boy speeds up the bike. The duo are also seen riding without helmets.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Noida: Performing a “romantic stunt” on a bike attracted trouble for a couple here in Uttar Pradesh as the traffic police have slapped a fine of Rs 53,500 on a man seen with a woman in a viral video.

The video shows the couple hugging and kissing each other while the boy speeds up the bike. Both of them are also seen riding without helmets. The moments of ‘risky romance’ were probably captured by a driver of a car on his cell phone while passing through the motorway and posted on social media, which is now going viral rapidly.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Lakhan Yadav said the police took cognisance of the video, which surfaced online and imposed a fine of Rs 53,500 on the bike owner under the Motor Vehicle Act. “We have also formed a team to identify and catch hold of the man seen in the video,” he said.

On the other hand, netizens also reacted sharply to the dangerous act. Many users on social media called it extremely irresponsible in terms of road safety and said that it is also a threat to the lives of others.

Meanwhile, the police have also issued a strict warning to the youth regarding risky stunts and other violations on the road. “If such an act is repeated in the future, strict legal action will be taken. People must follow the safety rules on the road and drive responsibly.”

