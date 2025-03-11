Couple Die By Suicide After Killing Children In Hyderabad, Financial Struggles Suspected

Hyderabad: A family of four was found dead at their residence in Habsiguda area of Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday. Police suspect the couple allegedly ended their lives after killing their children. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrasekhar Reddy (44), his wife Kavitha (35), daughter Sritha Reddy (15) and son Viswan Reddy (10). The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and further investigations are underway, police said.

Chandrasekhar, who hailed from Kalvakurthi, moved to Habsiguda with his family a year ago. He worked as a teacher in a private college but had quit his job six months ago, leaving his family struggling financially.

As per the preliminary probe, police suspect Chandrasekhar poisoned his son on Monday and then killed his daughter before dying by suicide along with his wife.

The Osmania University (OU) police have registered a case of suspicious deaths and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The note left by Chandrasekhar mentioned that he was facing problems in his career and also had several health issues. He also claimed that he was forced to take the drastic step and nobody was responsible for the incident.

"No one is responsible for my death. I am sorry that I had no other way. I am facing problems in my career as well as physical and mental health issues. I suffer from diabetes, nerve-related problems and kidney ailment," the note stated.

An official of OU police station said the case is being probed from all angles and further investigations are underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.