Couple, Child Die As Truck Hits Bike, Drags It For 300 Metres In Karnataka

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

In an accident captured on CCTV, a truck collided with a bike and dragged it for 300 metres. The bike riders, including a couple and their two-year-old child, died on the spot and the truck driver was arrested, police said.

Accident was captured on cctv (ETV Bharat Photo)

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A couple and their two-year-old child were killed after a truck rammed their bike, dragging the vehicle for nearly 300 metres in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred on the outskirts of Gundlupet town on National Highway 766, was captured on CCTV. Witnessing the incident, people sitting at the nearby tea stalls and bakery shouted out in panic and ran to help the family.

On information, a team from Gundlupet police station reached the spot and arrested the truck driver along with seizing the vehicle.

The deceased, identified as Dhaneshmohan (29), his wife Anju (24) and child Vichchu (2), succumbed to their injuries on the spot. All were residents of Malavail village in Sultan Bathery taluk of Kerala.

The CCTV footage, showing a truck ramming the bike from behind and dragging it for a few metres, has also gone viral on social media.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the couple was coming to Gundlupet from Kerala on a bike. The truck, registered at Mandya district, loaded with gravel, was coming from Koothanur and hit the bike. The impact of collision was so severe that the bike was badly crushed and all three died on the spot, police said.

A case has been registered in Gundlupet police station and investigations are underway, they added.

