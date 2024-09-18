ETV Bharat / state

Couple, Child Die As Truck Hits Bike, Drags It For 300 Metres In Karnataka

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): A couple and their two-year-old child were killed after a truck rammed their bike, dragging the vehicle for nearly 300 metres in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

The accident, which occurred on the outskirts of Gundlupet town on National Highway 766, was captured on CCTV. Witnessing the incident, people sitting at the nearby tea stalls and bakery shouted out in panic and ran to help the family.

On information, a team from Gundlupet police station reached the spot and arrested the truck driver along with seizing the vehicle.

The deceased, identified as Dhaneshmohan (29), his wife Anju (24) and child Vichchu (2), succumbed to their injuries on the spot. All were residents of Malavail village in Sultan Bathery taluk of Kerala.

The CCTV footage, showing a truck ramming the bike from behind and dragging it for a few metres, has also gone viral on social media.