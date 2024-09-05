ETV Bharat / state

Couple Beaten, Stripped Half-Naked In Bihar's Supaul; One Arrested

Supaul (Bihar): In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, a couple was beaten up after being allegedly stripped half naked in Supaul district of the state. Police have arrested one accused in the case after a video of the incident went viral on the Internet.

The incident is believed to have unfolded on August 28 during the Janmashtami fair under Karjain police station limits of Supaul.

The victim boy said that he had gone to see the Janmashtami fair where he and his girlfriend was abducted by the accused. “Both of us were forcibly caught. All our clothes were removed by the accused, who made a video and then made it viral. The accused were jealous about our relationship, so they planned to kill both of us,'' the victim boy said.

According to the victim girl, she said that she was sleeping at her house when she got a call from her boyfriend's number and was asked to come out of the house.

“I trusted him so I went there but some boys abducted me after tying a cloth on my mouth. I was beaten up, my clothes were removed and an attempt was made to rape me. I know four to five of those boys,” she said.