Couple's 60th Anniversary Turns Into Tragedy: Five of Family Killed in Tamil Nadu Car Accident

Tirupur: In a tragic road accident reported from Tamil Nadu, five members of a family including a three-month-old baby were killed after the car they were traveling in collided head on with a Tamil Nadu government bus near Tiruppur while the couple was returning home after celebrating 60th anniversary in the wee hours of Tuesday April 9, police said.

An official said that the family from Tiruppur had left Tirukkadaiyur where the couple celebrated their 60th marriage anniversary and was returning to Tiruppur late night on Monday. Early this morning while passing Vellakovil and coming towards Tirupur, a Tamil Nadu government bus(TNSTC) heading towards Trichy at Olapalayam collided with the car driven by Chandrasekhar.

The deceased have been identified as the couple Chandrasekhar and Chitra, their second son Elavarsan, daughter-in-law Arivithra, and her three-month-old child Saksi. The couple's elder son Sasidharan (35) has survived in the accident with minor injuries, an official said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Tiruppur Medical College hospital for postmortem even as a case has been registered at Vellakoil police station while further investigation is going on in the case.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Coimbatore-Trichy National Highway was disrupted for about two hours. The Vellakoil police reached the spot and recovered the car and the bus and restored the traffic along the highway.

In another accident reported from the state, a government bus collided with a lorry parked on the roadside near Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district in which bus conductor Balasubramanian died on the spot while 11 others were seriously injured.