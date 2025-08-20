Couple Among Four Labourers Killed, Five Injured In Bundi Road Mishap

Bundi: Four labourers, including a couple, were killed and five were seriously injured when a van carrying them rammed into an unidentified truck from the rear on the National Highway-27 in the Bundi district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am near Sutada village, under the Dabi police station area, when a van carrying labourers from Rajasthan's Baran and Rajgarh districts in Madhya Pradesh, collided with a truck on the way to Kankroli and Nathdawara, Dabi SHO Hemraj Sharma said.

"It looks like the van was moving at a high speed during the collision. We are looking for the truck. The injured have been taken to the hospital and are getting in touch with the relatives of the deceased," he added.

Upon receiving the information, a police team rushed to the spot and sent the injured to a community health centre in Dabi, from where they were referred to New Medical College Hospital in Kota, the officer said. The deceased have been identified as Santosh, his wife Sangeeta, Anil and Devraj. The injured are Hemraj, Meinakshi and Sourabh, while two others, including the minor, are yet to be identified, the officer added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) in Kota, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the damaged van has been sent to the police station.