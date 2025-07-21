ETV Bharat / state

Couple, 4-Yr-Old Son Killed As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Bike In Jaipur

Jaipur: A couple and their four-year-old boy were killed after an unidentified vehicle collided with their bike on National Highway 48 in Jaipur on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred near the highway's Dahmi Balaji culvert in Bagru police station area of Jaipur. All three died on the spot, they added.

On information, a team from the local police station arrived at the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of Bagru hospital for post-mortem.

Vinod, head constable of Bagru police station said the deceased have been identified as Deepak Verma, his wife Maya Devi and son Dakshit (4). The family resided in Raja Park area of Adarsh ​​Nagar in Jaipur. "The relatives have been informed about the accident and autopsy will be conducted after their arrival. After post-mortem, bodies will be handed over to the relatives," the head constable said.