ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Die In Karnataka's Raichur; Food Poisoning Suspected, Pesticide Detected In Meal

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

Five members of a family were admitted to a hospital with symptoms of food poisoning. During treatment, the man suffered a heart attack and the woman, her younger daughter and son had multi-organ failure. The couple's elder daughter is in coma. Police said a probe is on but could not ascertain the exact cause of death.

Couple, 2 Children Die In Karnataka's Raichur; Food Poisoning Suspected, Pesticide Detected In Meal
Eeramma (57), Mallesha (21), Parvathi (19) and Bhimanna (60) (from left) (ETV Bharat Photo)

Raichur (Karnataka): A couple and their two children died while another daughter fell critically ill after eating lunch in Karnataka's Raichud district. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet, police said on Friday. All the family members showed symptoms of food poisoning but investigations have revealed that the food they consumed had pesticides in it, officials said.

The incident took place in Kalluru village of Siravawa taluk in Raichur on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Bhimanna (60), his wife Eeramma (57) and children Mallesha (21) and Parvathi (19). The couple's elder daughter Mallamma (23) is undergoing treatment and stated to be in critical condition.

According to police, the family had eaten chappatis, vegetables and meat during lunch on Wednesday and then went to the farm. While working in the farm, they developed stomach pain. Next day, all complained of vomiting and were admitted to the RIMS Hospital for treatment. On information, a team from Sirawara police station visited the spot and initiated investigations.

Raichur District Collector K Nitish, who visited RIMS Hospital said, "According to the preliminary report, members of Bhimanna's family fell ill after their meal on Wednesday afternoon and were admitted to a hospital with complaints of acute vomiting."

The collector said that during treatment, Bhimanna died due to a heart attack following his deteriorating health condition. "After which, his wife, two daughters and a son were admitted to RIMS Hospital at 5 pm yesterday. Bhimanna's wife, younger daughter and son died of multi-organ failure last night while his elder daughter is in coma and kept on ventilator support. The four bodies are being sent for post-mortem. According to the preliminary report, the food they ate contained pesticides. We cannot clarify whether the family had attempted suicide or not. Investigations are underway," he informed.

Read more

Woman Among Two Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajasthan Village

Raichur (Karnataka): A couple and their two children died while another daughter fell critically ill after eating lunch in Karnataka's Raichud district. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet, police said on Friday. All the family members showed symptoms of food poisoning but investigations have revealed that the food they consumed had pesticides in it, officials said.

The incident took place in Kalluru village of Siravawa taluk in Raichur on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Bhimanna (60), his wife Eeramma (57) and children Mallesha (21) and Parvathi (19). The couple's elder daughter Mallamma (23) is undergoing treatment and stated to be in critical condition.

According to police, the family had eaten chappatis, vegetables and meat during lunch on Wednesday and then went to the farm. While working in the farm, they developed stomach pain. Next day, all complained of vomiting and were admitted to the RIMS Hospital for treatment. On information, a team from Sirawara police station visited the spot and initiated investigations.

Raichur District Collector K Nitish, who visited RIMS Hospital said, "According to the preliminary report, members of Bhimanna's family fell ill after their meal on Wednesday afternoon and were admitted to a hospital with complaints of acute vomiting."

The collector said that during treatment, Bhimanna died due to a heart attack following his deteriorating health condition. "After which, his wife, two daughters and a son were admitted to RIMS Hospital at 5 pm yesterday. Bhimanna's wife, younger daughter and son died of multi-organ failure last night while his elder daughter is in coma and kept on ventilator support. The four bodies are being sent for post-mortem. According to the preliminary report, the food they ate contained pesticides. We cannot clarify whether the family had attempted suicide or not. Investigations are underway," he informed.

Read more

Woman Among Two Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Rajasthan Village

Last Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOOD POISONING SUSPECTEDFELL ILL AFTER THEIR MEALSYMPTOMS OF FOOD POISONING4 OF FAMILY DEAD IN RAICHUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.