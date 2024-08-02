ETV Bharat / state

Four Of Family Die In Karnataka's Raichur; Food Poisoning Suspected, Pesticide Detected In Meal

Raichur (Karnataka): A couple and their two children died while another daughter fell critically ill after eating lunch in Karnataka's Raichud district. The exact cause of death has not been ascertained yet, police said on Friday. All the family members showed symptoms of food poisoning but investigations have revealed that the food they consumed had pesticides in it, officials said.

The incident took place in Kalluru village of Siravawa taluk in Raichur on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Bhimanna (60), his wife Eeramma (57) and children Mallesha (21) and Parvathi (19). The couple's elder daughter Mallamma (23) is undergoing treatment and stated to be in critical condition.

According to police, the family had eaten chappatis, vegetables and meat during lunch on Wednesday and then went to the farm. While working in the farm, they developed stomach pain. Next day, all complained of vomiting and were admitted to the RIMS Hospital for treatment. On information, a team from Sirawara police station visited the spot and initiated investigations.

Raichur District Collector K Nitish, who visited RIMS Hospital said, "According to the preliminary report, members of Bhimanna's family fell ill after their meal on Wednesday afternoon and were admitted to a hospital with complaints of acute vomiting."