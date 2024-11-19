Country's Time Zones Will Once Again Be Determined From Ujjain, Not Greenwich: Mohan Yadav

Jabalpur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has claimed that Ujjain will once again become the centre of world's most accurate time calculation. In ancient times, the world's standard time was determined from Ujjain but presently it is calculated from Greenwich City of London.

"New dimensions are constantly being set in the fields of science and technology with the Vedic clock prepared by IIT scholars being one such example," Yadav said at the closing ceremony of the four-day Mahakaushal Science Fair in Jabalpur on Monday. He attended the event through virtual mode from Mumbai, where he participated at a poll rally.

Addressing the event, Yadav said, "We are preparing to shift the Prime Meridian or the longitudinal line that is used as the time reference from Greenwich to Ujjain. For this, a state-of-the-art observatory is being built in collaboration with scientists," he said.

Ujjain Mahakal Temple (ETV Bharat)

The CM said that currently determination of time zones and time differences is done from Greenwich but in ancient times it used to be done from Ujjain. The place where Mahakaal is installed is the centre point of latitude and longitude lines, Yadav said adding that a project has been prepared with some scientists, in which the calculation of the most accurate time zones of the world is being done from the observatory of Ujjain. Yadav claimed that not only for India but for the whole of Asia, calculation of the most accurate time zones will be done from Ujjain.

Yadav further said that a Computer Emergency Response Team is being set up in Madhya Pradesh to strengthen cyber security in all 54 departments of the government and 108 officials have been appointed as Chief Information Security Officers.