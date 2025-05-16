Country Over Currency Say Alwar Vendors Boycotting Turkish Fruits

Alwar: The Alwar district of Rajasthan is boycotting all Turkish goods on account of the country siding with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and escalations with India.

Turkish apples, imported in large quantities used to be sold by Alwar vendors. Since Turkey announced their allegiance to the adversary, Alwars' vendors prefer to satisfy the market demand for apples by supplying them from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and South Africa instead.

The friend of my enemy is my enemy is the stance being adopted by the district of Alwar as they refuse any sort of commerce with Turkey. "More than 15 tonnes of Turkish apples come to the state every day from March to the end of June. There is a lot of demand for Turkish apples among the people, but due to Turkey's attitude towards India, Turkish apples have been boycotted in the big fruit markets of Delhi, and Mumbai as well as in the fruit market of Alwar. In the meeting of the core committee of the union, it was decided to boycott Turkish apples. After this, no trader will sell Turkish apples in the fruit market of Alwar, if any trader is found selling Turkish apples, it will be considered treason," said Saurabh Kalra, the General Secretary of the Fruit Market Union. Turkish apples have always had a high demand in the Alwar fruit markets but the vendors are putting their country first.

On Friday, the vendors reportedly plan to distribute posters in the fruit marketing preaching 'Boycott Turkish Apples.' An awareness campaign is also on schedule to promote the boycott of Turkish fruits altogether. The officials of the Fruit Union are also appealing to the public to boycott Turkey as a tourist destination as well. The fruit vendors seek to do as much economic damage to Turkey as possible. Although the boycott of apples seems to be insignificant considering that there are bigger exports in the country, this may slowly lead to a ripple effect that ends up with the mass boycott of any and all Turkish goods.

Alwar is echoing the sentiments of the entire country whose people were outraged when it was revealed that Turkey was backing Pakistan in their conflict against India. The Indo-Pak conflict arose as a result of the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 lives were lost.