Countering BJP's Janakrosha Rally, Ruling Congress in Karnataka To Stage State-Wide Protest on April 17 Against Centre Over Price Rise

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar accused the Karnataka BJP leaders of adopting a dual stand on the issue of price rise.

File photo of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: In a counter to the BJP's ongoing 'Janakrosha' rally against the Karnataka Government over recent hikes in prices of diesel, milk and power tariff, the ruling Congress on Thursday announced a state-wide protest on April 17 against the Centre over price rise and also to condemn state BJP unit's what it called the dual stand on the issue.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President, said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, will take part in the protest to be held in Bengaluru. In district headquarters, respective District In-Charge Ministers will lead the protest, he added.

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)

Releasing a long list of commodities and goods from four wheelers to household articles to food grains, Shivakumar said the prices of all these goods have risen sharply since 2014, causing a great deal of financial hardship to the poor and the middle class. "The anti-people policies and the unscientific implementation of the GST are the reason for this unprecedented rise in prices of all commodities," he said.

Shivakumar accused the Karnataka BJP leaders of adopting a dual stand on the issue of price rise. "While they have taken out a rally across the state protesting the State Government's decision to hike prices of milk and diesel, they are silent on the hike of petrol, diesel and cooking gas by the Union Government. That too on a day when the prices of crude oil in the international market decreased by 4.23%. We will expose their dual stand," he said.

The Opposition BJP, led by its state president B Y Vijayendra, has started a 'Janakrosha' rally since Monday, protesting a series of price hikes starting from metro rail fares to milk prices to water and electricity tariffs by the Karnataka government.

