Counterfeit Electrical Equipment Flood Telangana Markets, 600 Lives Lost Every Year

Hyderabad: The surge in counterfeit and sub-standard electrical appliances in the market is turning into a silent killer across Telangana.
Products resembling reputed brands ranging from ceiling fans and LED bulbs to switchboards and wires are being sold at half the price, duping consumers and endangering lives. According to Electricity Department sources, nearly 600 people die every year in Telangana due to electrocution, often linked to use of inferior electrical items.
Duplicate Brands, Dangerous Consequences
Traders in the state openly sell locally made appliances with minor name changes to mimic popular brands. For instance, a ceiling fan branded like a reputed company is available for Rs 700, whereas the original is priced at Rs 1,400. “They’re made with locally sourced parts," a shop owner told Eenadu-ETV Bharat.
These counterfeit products often fail within a short time and pose serious risks, including electric shocks, fire hazards, and appliance failure due to poor load handling.
CEA Safety Rules Ignored
Despite mandatory safety regulations introduced by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in 2023 including adherence to the National Building Code (NBC-2016) and the National Electrical Code (NEC-2023) most electricians working in residential spaces remain unaware of the rules.
For instance:
1. 1.5 sq.mm wires should be used for lighting,
2. 2.5 sq.mm for plug points, and
3. 4 sq.mm for heavy load points like air conditioners.
However, cost-cutting and unqualified technicians often lead to wrong installation and eventual hazards.
Unqualified Technicians a Major Problem
Most household electrical works are done by unlicenced and informally trained mechanics. Despite ITI courses and licencing systems in place, many learn by merely watching others and are unaware of safety protocols. Electrical engineers point out that even homeowners are misled into buying cheap goods under the pretext of cost saving or commission deals between electricians and shopkeepers.
Apartment Culture and Hidden Risks
The rise in apartment culture has worsened the situation. Builders may use branded switches and visible fittings, but install local, unsafe wiring hidden inside walls, risking the safety of residents.
A shopkeeper candidly admitted, “A 10-watt LED bulb from a reputed brand sells for Rs 280, while a similar-looking 30-watt bulb with a duplicate name is available for Rs 80. But it is uncertain how long the latter will last.”
Action Needed, Say Experts
Sai Babu, Chairman of the Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee, warned, “Fake and inferior electrical equipment are being sold freely. Most consumers are unaware of what is genuine. The government must strictly enforce BIS certification and fill the 2,000 junior linemen vacancies in the state. Awareness campaigns are also crucial to prevent accidents.”