Counterfeit Electrical Equipment Flood Telangana Markets, 600 Lives Lost Every Year

(Left) A duplicate fan and (Right) A fan of a reputed brand with ISI mark ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The surge in counterfeit and sub-standard electrical appliances in the market is turning into a silent killer across Telangana.

Products resembling reputed brands ranging from ceiling fans and LED bulbs to switchboards and wires are being sold at half the price, duping consumers and endangering lives. According to Electricity Department sources, nearly 600 people die every year in Telangana due to electrocution, often linked to use of inferior electrical items.

Duplicate Brands, Dangerous Consequences

Traders in the state openly sell locally made appliances with minor name changes to mimic popular brands. For instance, a ceiling fan branded like a reputed company is available for Rs 700, whereas the original is priced at Rs 1,400. “They’re made with locally sourced parts," a shop owner told Eenadu-ETV Bharat.

These counterfeit products often fail within a short time and pose serious risks, including electric shocks, fire hazards, and appliance failure due to poor load handling.

CEA Safety Rules Ignored

Despite mandatory safety regulations introduced by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in 2023 including adherence to the National Building Code (NBC-2016) and the National Electrical Code (NEC-2023) most electricians working in residential spaces remain unaware of the rules.

For instance:

1. 1.5 sq.mm wires should be used for lighting,

2. 2.5 sq.mm for plug points, and