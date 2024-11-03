Balotra: In a major breakthrough against counterfeit currency, Police in Rajasthan's border district Balotra arrested an accused with a fake notes worth around Rs 9 lakh.

Counterfeit Currency Worth Rs 9 Lakh Seized In Rajasthan; One Held (ETV Bharat)

The revelation was made by SP Balotra, Kundan Kanwaria at a press conference on Sunday. Kanwaria said that DST Balotra and Jasol police station have carried out the biggest action against fake notes till date by seizing fake notes worth Rs 897500 from the spot. One accused has been arrested and a motorcycle has also been seized from his possession, the SP said.

The SP said that the District Special Team had received intelligence inputs over the circulation of fake notes in the area. Acting on the inputs, a special team was rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. During the subsequent search operation, the accused Bharat Kumar son of Harchandram, a resident of Balotara was apprehended by the Jasol police along with District Special Team Balotara at a checkpoint, the SP said.

A fake Rs 500 note seized by police in Rajasthan's Balotra (ETV Bharat)

From his possession, 1795 counterfeit currency notes of 500 denomination worth Rs 8,97500 were recovered by the police. A case has been registered at Police Station Jasol and investigation is being carried out in this regard.

The SP said that during police interrogation, the accused has told police that he brought the fake notes from someone in Jalore and wanted to circulate them in Balotra market.