Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted In Delhi, 4 Held

New Delhi: South District Delhi Police team has arrested four persons for allegedly duping people with counterfeit currency in exchange for genuine notes and recovered fake notes worth Rs 1.25 crore from them, officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Nikhil (24), Prince Pal (20) and Parvez (43) from Uttar Pradesh and mastermind Asgar alias Bunty (39) from Mumbai. Counterfeit currency worth over Rs one crore, a note counting machine and mobile phones have been recovered from them, police said.

South District DCP Ankit Chauhan said a complaint was lodged at CR Park police station on July 6. A team led by inspector Girish Chandra was set up and three accused were arrested on July 9 while the mastermind was nabbed on July 10.

"The complainant told Delhi Police that he had arranged Rs 40 lakh to buy a property. On July 4, some people in Chittaranjan Park offered to provide him cash in exchange of the amount deposited in his bank account. They took him to a flat and counted Rs 40 lakh with the help of a note counting machine. Gaining his trust, they asked him to immediately transfer Rs 40 lakh online to their account and handed him the bag carrying the amount in cash. Later, it was found that the notes that were given to him were all fake. On the basis of his complaint, a case was registered at CR Park police station," Chauhan said.