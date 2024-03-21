Counterfeit Currency of Rs 2000 Notes Worth 7.5 Crore Seized from Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala): Counterfeit currency of Rs 2,000 notes worth a whopping Rs 7.5 crore were seized from a house in Ambalathara Kasaragod on Wednesday evening, local police said. Police is searching for the accused who is absconding.

This huge amount of duplicate currency was seized from the house of Abdul Razzaq, who lived in a rented house in Parapally Gurupuram. The Ambalathara Police found out his location after conducting an inspection following a tip-off.

The notes were hidden in bags in the puja room (place of worship) and living area of the house. Police sources said that Baburaj of Parapally is the owner the house. The police tried to contact Razzaq over the phone but found the device switched off.

Meanwhile, police received information that he had been missing for the past two days. When they spoke to the locals, they said that the accused Razzaq had recently started living in Parapally Gurupuram on rent.

However, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had donated large sums of money to various programmes in the area and tried to establish a close bond with the locals.

Earlier in February, police had also busted a racket in Pune and seized 400 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination from the accused, Hrutik Khadse.

"During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they printed the fake currency notes at Dighi (in Pimpri Chinchwad). When the premises were raided, it was found that five more people were involved in the printing of counterfeit currency and seized 300 notes of Rs 500 denomination," a Pimpri Chinchwad police official said