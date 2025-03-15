Countdown For Implementation Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme Begins In Delhi

New Delhi: The newly sworn in BJP government in Delhi will likely sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority to implement the much-awaited Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana of the Centre to provide .

According to top officials of the Health Department of the Delhi Government, the MoU might be signed on Tuesday, March 18 to pave the way for the scheme implementation. All preparations have been completed by the Delhi government to sign the MoU with the National Health Authority to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Insurance Scheme in the national capital.

After the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Delhi will become the 35th state and union territory of the country to benefit from the scheme. Before the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government had raised many questions regarding the Ayushman Bharat Insurance Scheme and did not implement this insurance scheme in Delhi.

Implementing the scheme was one of the major poll promises of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections. According to Delhi Government's Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh, the Delhi government is working on the development of health infrastructure in the national capital.

Under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Program, free dialysis services will soon be made available in all government hospitals, Singh said. He also said that serious kidney and liver patients will also get a lot of benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

After forming the new government, CM Rekha Gupta, in its first cabinet meeting, passed a proposal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.